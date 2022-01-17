All is now set for the maiden edition of an engagement between Lagos Traffic Radio and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) where the process leading to the provision of traffic information, especially on roads among others will be reviewed for improved service delivery.

According to a statement jointly signed by the general managers, Lagos Traffic Radio and LASTMA, Tayo Akanle and Bolaji Oreagba respectively, revealed the forum would further seek to create stronger synergy between the two partner agencies in advancement of traffic management, coordination, and reportage.

The statement added that the conversation would centre around improving service delivery that is geared towards achieving Greater Lagos vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration just as it will also be speaking directly to the traffic management and transportation component of T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

Part of the objectives of the event is to ultimately add value to motorists/commuters in Lagos as it is important to enhance their productivity through reducing travel time on the roads.

The forum whose theme is ‘Repositioning of Traffic Information Agencies for Better Performance’ will have in attendance Lagos Traffic Radio On Air Personalities (OAP) and LASTMA zonal controllers and field officers among others and it will be coming up on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Radio Lagos/Eko FM Hall, LTV Complex, Ikeja at 10:00 a.m

Gbenga Omotoso, who is the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, will give the keynote address and declare it open while his counterpart in Transportation, Fredric Oladeinde, special adviser on Transportation, Toyin Fayinka, and Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, will equally give a goodwill message at the event.