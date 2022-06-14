By Lukman Olabiyi

The tutor-general and permanent secretary, Lagos State Education, District III, Dr. Idowu Oyetola, has urged teachers to do their job with utmost commitment and contribute meaningfully to the state’s teaching service and educational development as a whole.

Oyetola gave the charge while soliciting the support and cooperation of management and other members of staff of the district towards actualising her mandate.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She also tasked teachers on teamwork and productivity in their day-to-day activities, in order to achieve the desired result of the state government on education.

The tutor-general made the plea immediately after taking over from her predecessor, Dr. Yinka Ayandele, at an event organised by personnel of the district to welcome her to office, in Ikoyi.

The event was well attended by dignitaries and stakeholders in the education sector of the state, they expressed confidence in Oyetola’s managerial skills to succeed in her new role.

In her address, Oyetola urged the entire workforce not to see her as a boss but rather as a team mate that needs to work with colleagues to achieve the singular goal of advancing the state’s educational sector, in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, especially the ‘Education and Technology’ pillar.

In a goodwill message, the TG/PS of Education District I, Titilayo Solarin, assured the new permanent secretary that the district would give her a family treatment because the district sees the entire workforce as one indivisible family.

She described the new permanent secretary as a very unassuming teacher and an administrator always ready to learn from the staff, not minding her educational background and qualifications.

On his part, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, reminded the entire staff of the district of the need to give maximum support to Oyetola, saying that her success lies in the hands of the entire workforce of the district.

Also speaking, the immediate past tutor-general, District III, Ayandele, who is also a pioneer member of Lagos State University of Education Governing Council, felicitated the new appointee, praying that her tenure will witness uncommon successes and achievements beyond all her predecessors in office.

The leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools and other stakeholders in the district, which comprises Epe, Eti-Osa, Ibeju Lekki and Lagos Island, also pledged their support for the new tutor-general to succeed.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .