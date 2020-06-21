Chinelo Obogo

Two Indian nationals are currently in the custody of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Lagos for entering the country without proper documentation.

The Lagos Airport Comptroller of the NIS, Abdullahi Usman stated that the two Indians, both males, were intercepted during the screening of Indian nationals that were to be evacuated from Nigeria through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. The Comptroller disclosed that while profiling the men, it was discovered that they entered Nigeria through the land border and had visa on arrival application approval which they failed to present to Immigration at the border.

Usman further disclosed that the men had been in Benin Republic for a month as they had the stamp of that country dated February 9, 2020 when they left and entered Nigeria illegally as they did not present themselves for immigration checks at the border.

He said both men ages 32 and 29, would be prosecuted according to the Nigeria’s immigration laws as a deterrence to others.

In a statement, the NIS Public Relations Officer, James Sunday said the Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede has warned migrants to desist from breaking the immigration laws of countries of transit or destination to avoid sanctions that may result in stopping them from coming to Nigeria or payment of fees chargeable depending on the gravity of the offence committed and what the law stipulates for any of such offence.