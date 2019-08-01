There has been another case of a building collapse in Lagos State. The latest of such incidents has occurred in the Gbagada district. This comes three days after a two-storey building had similarly collapsed in Bariga.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 7:00 am Thursday at Adio Street, Bariga.

Though no lives are reported lost, a man trapped inside the building was succesfully rescued by emergency workers.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) cites structural stress and a lack of routine maintenance as reasons for the collapse.

With emergency operations ongoing, the site of accident and its immediate areas have been cordoned off.