(From Vivian Ibobo, NAN)

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that two teachers, Samson Banjoko and Olajide Babatunde, be remanded n Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a five-year-old

Magistrate MO Tanimola, gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of the defendants, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan 29.

Earlier, the prosecutor told the court that Banjoko, who resides in Olowora, Berger while Babatunde lives in Magodo Phase II both in Lagos State, was being tried for defilement

He said that the duo committed the offence on Dec 15 in the school premises located at Magodo Phase 1, Isheri, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendants lured the girl into an empty classroom and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.