There has been a reported collapse of an uncompleted structure at Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, on Friday, according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

Upon arrival at the above scene, it was observed that a three (3) storey building located at 12, Alasepe Street, off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota, approaching completion had collapsed, said LASEMA spokesman Nosa Okunbor to Daily Sun.

An adult male is said to be trapped under the rubble and a rescue team has commenced a rescue operation.

What we know so far about the incident

1. The collapsed building is a three-storey building under construction

2. Impact of the collapse has affected an adjacent structure

3. The resultant crowd is under control

4. LASEMA is attempting the extrication and recovery of the trapped man

LASEMA tells Daily Sun that once the recovery operation is completed, the remains of the structure will undergo a Controlled Demolition exercise.

Meanwhile, Daily Sun is monitoring the situation and will update regularly as it develops.