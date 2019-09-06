Maduka Nweke

The Lagos State Government, on Wednesday unveiled the 492 homes built and named after the first civilian Governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande in Ikotun- Igando LCDA of the state. The housing estate formerly called Igando Gardens which was initiated and supervised by the New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), was transferred to the State’s Ministry of Housing in January 2017 for completion.

It is a mixed development estate which consists of 41 blocks of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments providing a total of 492 units of homes and comes as part of projects completed and delivered by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanyo-Olu administration in his 100 days in office.

In his speech at the commissioning of the estate, the state governor said he was delighted to deliver the project in line with philosophy of Alhaji Jakande who always advises that one must make sure to complete whatever started. He promised to deliver another set of 1,000 housing units in the other parts of the state.

Reacting to request for the reconstruction of roads leading to the Gardens and the dump site located in the area, Sanwo- Olu promised to do something in that regards to alleviate the suffering of the people. He said that the Commissioner for Environment will see to it to find a lasting solution of the place. He appreciated the Commissioner for Housing and SA Housing for the job well done stressing that the reward for good work is more work.

On the issue of empowerment, the governor said he will empower about 5-10 thousand women as a way to improve their family and business. He promised fairer treatment to everyone living in Lagos saying that the state will continue to home to everybody irrespective of where he comes from. He further appealed to those to use the Gardens to use it well so that those who will come will see reason for government gestures.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Housing Moruf Akinderu- Fatai and the SA Housing Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, during their respective speeches, noted that the event has definitely articulated the commitment of the present administration led by our dynamic Governor, to the attainment of the vision of a Greater Lagos. “We are happy that the building of a 21st century economy has indeed begun touching the lives of our people, building confidence and generating the hope of a better future in the minds of all. I must definitely, in this regard, salute the political will and dexterity displayed by our indefatigable Governor in speeding up the process of completion of this scheme in the face of other competing demands of governance. “The joy of this occasion is better expressed through the minds of the prospective allotees and owners of these homes who will now be included in the home owners net. We all know that shelter is a basic human need of all and becoming home owners is mark of achievement in our clime. It is therefore with great delight that I bid us all welcome as we share in the joy of actualisation of purpose both for the State and the individuals involved.

“We are just starting a journey which I know will positively and greatly impact on the future story of our great state. With this new urban settlement catering to the home needs of 492 families in this populous part of Lagos state, the housing deficit in the state has been reduced. With this stride in providing livable accommodation in a planned setting with modern infrastructure comparable to those in smart cities of the world, we are promoting urban harmony and setting new standards for property development not only in this axis but in the entire nation.

“This is just the beginning. We are poised with an unparalleled sense of determination and unequivocal commitment to serve the public cause having been given this onerous opportunity to make our contribution to the elevation of our great state…”