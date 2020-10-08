Mr Sam Egube, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos State, on Thursday unveiled plans for this year’s Lagos Economic Summit tagged ‘Ehingbeti 2020’ slated for November 10 to 12.

The plans for the summit, which targets 100,000 participants, were outlined by Egube, also co-Chair of the summit, at a stakeholders conference and logo presentation in Lagos.

The summit, organised by the Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG), is expected to provide a robust platform for deliberations on pragmatic optimisation of the inherent opportunities in Africa’s fifth largest economy.

It is also expected to offer perspectives on how to manage its peculiar socio-economic landscape in the next decade.

Over time, the Lagos Economic Summit has redefined the dynamics of public-private sector collaboration for development, and charted a path for the sustainable socio-economic development of Lagos State.

Indeed, Egube sees Ehin beti as an ingenious socio-economic apparatus that has contributed significantly to the evolution of Lagos State into a major economy in sub-Saharan Africa and an admirable megacity, with more potential.

In the last two decades, Ehingbeti is believed to have played a pivotal role in the transformation of Lagos State, with useful inputs into the states development plans. It has gained useful insights from many business and political leaders and renowned economists since inception in 2000, with the state government implementing 193 out 206 resolutions reached at past editions of the summit.