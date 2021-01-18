By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Government has implored the Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of Local Government (LGs)/Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and the members and executives of the Lagos State Development Advisory Council to resume sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairmen of the state’s 57 Local Government Areas and LCDAs were also urged to commence decontamination of their various domains as part of efforts to stem the tide of the virus.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, made the plea during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Council of Obas and Chiefs, LG/LCDA Chairmen, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council, reiterating that the measures have become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.

Ahmed charged the stakeholders on the need to ensure members of their communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus such as; the wearing of face masks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitiser.

He commended stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic last year, assuring that with the support of the citizens of Lagos State, the state will emerge stronger from the current health challenge with better health structures and a prosperous economy.