National president, Campaign for Dignity in Governance (CDG), Razaq Olokoba, says the war against traffic congestion being waged by Governor Babajide Olusola in Lagos is a step towards boosting the state economy:

“The war against potholes in the state is aimed at facilitating smooth flow of traffic that would guarantee good management of productive time as against loss of time to traffic jams known in the past.” He commended the governor for the initiative: “Boosting Lagos economy will definitely have ripple effects on the country’s overall economy.

“Lagos State accounts for about 55 per cent of Nigeria’s economy. Only a sophisticated governor like Sanwo-Olu can understand the implication of good roads on the nation’s economy. He has convinced the people that he knows the workings of the government. He knows that traffic congestion is inimical to economic growth. If a journey of 15 minutes takes up to two hours, its effect on economy would be enormous.

“It is against this background that the governor has taken the bull by the horns by tackling the potholes. And it is no more news that, in order to save Lagos residents loss of several productive hours on the road, Sanwo-Olu has suspended collection of toll at the Lekki Toll Gate during the rush hours in the morning and in the evening. And the good people of the state are appreciative of that.

“Improvised solutions have been designed for road repairs in areas synonymous with log jam and thereby facilitating an employment opportunity and job creation viz a viz construction of parking spaces and so on. And to ensure hitch free transportation, the existing traffic laws are being enforced.

“These laws are not new. But the reason for the process of enforcement, if I can read the mind of the governor correctly, is that, transport and haulage play a very prominent role in the economy of the nation. If Lagos State houses over 50 per cent of the Nigeria’s economy, there is no government that should not pay serious attention to movement of goods and services done by transportation.

“Apart from the economy of the nation that it would boost with free transportation system, it would also guarantee easy coming and going of people in the conduct of their businesses.” Olokoba urged the people to give Sanwo-Olu the maximum support to take the state to the enviable height befitting a mega city.”