The Lagos Water Corporation has debunked the recent disruption in water supply in the state as wilful or deliberate and has nothing to do with the adoption of Public-Private Partnership (PPP), as a model for public infrastructure delivery in Lagos State.

This was made known today in Ijora by Mr. Muminu Badmus, Group Managing Director/CEO, Lagos Water Corporation while reacting to reports in some sections of the media on “PPP: LAGOS WATER SECTOR FAILURE DELIBERATE’, by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE), alleging that the management of Lagos Water Corporation deliberately embarked on strategies to cajole Lagosians into believing that the only sustainable way of supplying water is to adopt the Public-Private Partnership Initiative.

“The Lagos State government had earlier mentioned in one of its publications that it had not privatised water supply, neither had it awarded water privatisation contract to any organisation, as no responsible government will jeopardise the interests of the state by not following the due process in its transactions”.

While debunking the report, LWC boss explained that the corporation had earlier published a release on the water situation in Lagos stating that it was as a result of epileptic power supply from Independent Power Plant in Akute which had adversely affected water production and supply from the major waterworks of Adiyan and Iju.

He added that with the reconnection to the National Grid, all the affected communities such as Bariga, Lawrenson, Ketu, Ojodu, Agboyi, Mile 12 among others, mentioned in the report were presently receiving water supply as part of the commitment of the LWC management on customers’ satisfaction through improved service delivery. He also stated that necessary arrangements were in progress to fully power all the major waterworks to produce to their design capacity.

Mr. Muminu further explained that the corporation had completed the rehabilitation of 48 mini waterworks across the state in an effort to upgrade the mini/micro waterworks to perform to their optimal design capacity, and they now jointly produce 87 MGD to complement the major waterworks of Adiyan: 70 MGD, Iju: 45MGD, Ishasi: 4MGD, and Otta Ikosi 4 MGD, arriving at a total of 210 million gallons per day.

He added that in its renewed commitment towards the provision of potable water supply in the state, the state through the corporation had initiated projects on expansion and upgrading which would effectively and ultimately tackle the problem of water shortage in the state, and thereby close water demand gap.

“These projects include the ongoing construction of Adiyan Phase II of 70 MGD, development of the Igbonla Water Scheme Phase 1 of 100MGD, expected to serve Victoria Island down to Epe corridor. Other proposed schemes include Adiyan Phase III of 70MGD, with 6,295 km network, Ibese Phase I Water Treatment Plant of 50 MGD, and the Yewa/Ishasi Water Scheme to produce 85MGD.

“A proposed integrated water supply in Ikorodu and its peri-urban will be executed to supply 35MGD. This project comprises upgrading Otta-Ikosi from 4MGD to 31MGD; and the rehabilitation of Oke-Ota-Ona Water Plant of 3 MGD, and Lagos road mini waterworks of 2 MGD. This integrated water supply project also includes the construction of 7 booster stations that would enhance production and supply of water to the communities in the axis”.

He added that contrary to the erroneous claim in the said publication on staff retrenchment, the corporation had not and will not retrench any staff whatsoever, as the organisation does not have the mandate to do so. He reiterated the corporation’s commitment to staff well being and welfare.

The corporation has, however, assured the residents of the state of the plan by the state government to ensure every household is supplied with potable water as the state’s ultimate goal, adding that this is the pact LWC had signed with the people of Lagos and would continue to strive to deliver on this mandate.