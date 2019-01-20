Lagos Water Corporation (LWC) has said that it has restored water supply to areas of the state that have had difficulties over the days assessing water, and assured of regular supply henceforth.

This was contained in a statement released by the corporation in Lagos on January 20, 2019.

It said: “As part of management’s effort to restore water supply across the state, LWC has connected the 70 million-gallons-per day (MGD) Adiyan Waterworks back to the national grid, to stabilise its operations which was earlier disrupted by the epileptic power supply from the LWC Independent Power Plant (IPP), Akute, which had adversely affected water production and supply at the LWC major waterworks.

“In the same vein, as part of its commitment, arrangement is in progress to connect 45MGD Iju plant to the national grid for optimal performance to stabilise its operations and improve efficiency.

“The management once again apologises to the public for the hardship faced during the scarcity period as we are committed to our customer’s satisfaction through improved service delivery to all in the state.”

