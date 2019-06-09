Daniel Kanu

Workers at the Lagos State Water Corporation yesterday called off their strike action following the intervention of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu. NLC and other civil society organizations had on Monday shut down operations of the Lagos State Water Corporation as the gates of the corporation’s headquarters in Ijora were barricaded.

The labour union announced its decision to suspend the 5-day strike as Governor Sanwo Olu promised to act on their demands after a careful study. The governor, who met with labour leaders during the week, pleaded with them to rescind the decision, saying he was ready to dialogue with them and find a lasting solution to their plights.

AUPCTRE, Secretary-General, Comrade Biodun Bakare told Sunday Sun that agreement had been reached, adding, “His Excellency has personally given us his assurance to look into the issue this weekend through a meeting with him. So the strike was suspended by 2.00am Friday morning. We hope he will make good his intervention or else we will go back to the trenches.”