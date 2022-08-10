By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday, said his administration will continue to work closely with the United States Government to deepen a mutually beneficial relationship on security, business, entertainment among others, to better the lives of its citizens.

Sanwo-Olu stated this when he received the United States Consul General to Lagos, Williams Stevens and his delegation in office, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor welcomed the U.S Consul General to Lagos saying the state is the heart beat of Nigeria, state of excellence and aquatic splendor with a huge youth population and direct investments with United States.

In his remarks, the US Consul General said his country was poised to improve economic relationship, bilateral trade, work together to combat crime while partnering to prioritise education, cultural engagement, entertainment among initiatives that would lead to investments in the state.