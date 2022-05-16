By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagosians have been assured of better and quality transportation system backed with technology by the state Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Frederick Oladehinde.

Oladehinde gave the assurance while briefing the press on the maiden edition of the National Transport Technology Conference and Exhibition (NTTCE), scheduled to hold between June 17-18, 2022 in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Commissioner said with the aid of technology, the state government had been able to change in narrative in transportation sector and also broke many barriers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him, NTTCE is a discussions geared towards improving efficiency and sustainability of transport technology solutions in Nigeria for proper implementation and development with other topical issues.

Oladeinde said the briefing was aimed at engaging Lagosians on the plan of the Lagos State Government to host the two day event organized by the Nigeria Transport Commissioners Forum (NTCF) under the support of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and would feature transport technology and investment opportunities in line with world best practice.

Speaking also Executive Secretary of NTCF, Chinwe Uwaegbute said Lagos state had set the pace in the transportation sector as a great source of revenue adding that they were looking forward to

galvanized players to integrate technology at the conference.