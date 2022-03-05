The annual LifeWay International Conference organised by the Lagos West Baptist Conference, will hold between March 11 and March 13 2022. The LifeWay Conference, organisers said, is designed to enrich the spiritual lives of members of the Baptist denomination. It is aimed at teaching key spiritual and scriptural issues to further deepen the knowledge of Baptist faithful. The theme for this year’s conference is: “Baptist Autonomy: The Spirit, Principles and Practice.” The Special Guest Minister is the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Israel Adelani Akanji.

The President, Lagos West Baptist Conference, Dr Samuel Olugbenga Oladiran said this year’s theme will equip and empower Baptist members with requisite information and in-depth approach about the distinctiveness of the Baptist denomination.

