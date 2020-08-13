Rotary Club of Lagos West recently gave some succour to some artisans, traders and a widow in the state.

At the event, six women were given brand new grinders and sewing machines. Four beneficiaries- Asabi Halimat, Beatrice Ojo, Abosede Onobanjo and Abiodun Omowunmi, all got grinding machines. Two others- Akinsanya Odunlola and Ogunwunmi Bisi, were provided with sewing machines.

During the presentation of the items, which took place during the first official visit of the Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Bola Oyebade to the Rotary Club Lagos West, the Lagos West’s Service Project Chair, Allan Emezue, said the project was aimed at ensuring that the Rotary Club of Lagos West continues to serve as a beacon of hope to poor people.

He also urged the beneficiaries to ensure good usage of the equipment, and desist from selling it off.

“In the last six years, we have consistently looked out for the vulnerable in our community. We strive to empower them with grinders, sewing machines and other equipment that will help them earn a living and lift them out of poverty. Furthermore, we go beyond this official ceremony by paying periodic visits to the beneficiaries and ensuring that the items truly add value to their lives.”

The Lagos West District president, Beatrice Egbeogu, spoke further on this year’s theme, and how the women that were empowered were selected.

“Every year in Rotary, we adopt a theme, and for this year- 2020/2021, our theme is ‘Rotary Opens Opportunities’. So we just want to go beyond sharing palliatives to empower and create opportunities for the poor ones in our midst. And we selected them by advertising and asking our members to bring the indigent ones in their neighbourhood.”

Mrs Egbeogu also decried how the harsh economic situation of the country triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic affected their project.

“We have always empowered 10 and 20 indigent people at different times, but we did six this year because of the harsh situation we have all found ourselves in this year. But we are very happy about the positive impact our programme would have on the women. One of the women is a widow and does petty tomato and pepper trading. So this grinding machine she gets today would go a long way in enhancing her business, and further boosting her income.”

While presenting the items to some of the six beneficiaries, the District Governor, Oyebade expressed ‘extreme’ delight at the project, as he extolled the virtues and excellence in the club.

“The Rotary Club of Lagos West is one of the top clubs in the district, and I am extremely delighted and impressed. This presentation to these beneficiaries has shown that the club is on the right course this Rotary year, and members are still ever willing to task themselves to empower women.