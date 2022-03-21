By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has appointed about 50 Permanent Secretaries (PS) in its public service in less than three years of the present administration.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this during the swearing in of three PS which include Adetutu Ososanya, Oyinade Nathan-Marsh, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, at the Lagos House Ikeja, saying they should continue to remain committed to serve the citizens diligently and competently.

He said the appointment of the PS was based on merit and a call to service to show real leadership in the state’s public service while assuring that his administration would continue to lead a gender sensitive as well as inclusive government.

Speaking earlier, the state Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola said their appointments was in fulfilment of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s themes agenda and commitment to elevate the state’s public service to a greater height as the PS had already assumed their duties in their various offices.

In her vote of thanks on behalf of the appointees, Ososanya, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for granting them the privilege to serve, promising that they would work in line with THEMES agenda and add value to the state public service.

