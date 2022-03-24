By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed reason his administration established additional two universities for the state.

He revealed this at 25th Convocation Ceremonies of the Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration established the two new additional State Universities for the purpose of of manpower development; capacity building, more access to university education and the growth of science and Technology for national development.

“This administration right from the inception has put greater priority on education. You would recall that education is the 3rd Pillar of our administration’s Six Pillar- Development Agenda. This underscores our resolve to continuously develop human capacity vis-a-vis increase access to education for sustainable development. It is in the spirit of increasing access to education at all levels for sustainable development that on Wednesday, 2nd February, I assented to the Bills for the establishment of additional two Universities in the State – Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin and Epe and Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu”, he said.