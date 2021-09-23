By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has stated that it will leverage on technology and innovation in its quest of becoming a smart city of relevance.

Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu disclosed this yesterday while speaking at the Opening of the “Out-of-Home” Advertising Conference and Exhibition, 2021 at the Eko Hotels, Victoria-Island, Lagos.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat stated that the main goal of the smart city plan is to optimise city functions and promote economic growth while also improving the quality of life of citizens by using smart technologies and data analysis.

According to Sanwoolu, the state government is making appreciable progress in the ongoing laying of optic fibres as well as the installation of smart cameras in strategic locations across the state, stressing that the two projects are critical to enhancing the ability of businesses; to effectively deploy technology with the aid of a more efficient and stronger internet connectivity within a safe and secure business environment.

“I am happy to inform you that we are making appreciable progress in the ongoing laying of optic fibres as well as the installation of smart cameras in strategic locations across the state. We believe these two projects are critical to enhancing the ability of businesses to effectively deploy technology with the aid of a more efficient and stronger internet connectivity within a safe and secure business environment,” said the Governor.

Speaking further, he highlighted technology and innovation as the strategies for businesses to thrive and that the state government will continue to create the enabling and regulatory environment.

Sanwo-Olu said the smart city plan will have a major impact on all sectors of the state economy and will enhance the capacity of private businesses to flourish, create more wealth and employment for young people.

He said by 2030, Lagos will be a smart city, fully covered by a network of several thousands of kilometres of fibre optics infrastructure that will carry broadband internet into homes, offices and schools and unleash a technology and expand our bandwidth penetration

He said, “The smart city plan that is unfolding will also be home to a network of intelligent cameras that will support not only security and policing across the State, but also traffic management and data collection for urban planning”.

He stated further that his administration is moving decisively to address some of the challenges limiting the state as a 21st century economy. He therefore charged stakeholders in the marketing and advertising industry in the state to plug into the ongoing broadband architecture that will be the future of Lagos.

Earlier in his remarks, Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello stated that the Outdoor advertising sector is currently witnessing unprecedented growth in diverse forms particularly, in the deployment of innovative infrastructure which seemed almost impossible years back.

The Commissioner declared “we are witnessing monumental changes to the business, huge iconic infrastructures currently delivering value to clients’ brand as well as improving the look and feel of our dear environment”.

Similarly, the Managing Director/ CEO, Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency, Prince Adedamola Docemo emphasized the importance of leveraging technology for outdoor Advertising due to the complications experienced during the COVID-19.

Evaluating the effect of the pandemic on the advertising sector, the Managing Director said “the implications were grave and the industry suffered on all fronts. Even experiential marketing and road shows were suspended in compliance to the State Governments directive to avoid large gatherings and maintain appropriate social distancing”.

He stressed that the conference is being held as a panacea for coming to terms with the challenges occasioned by Covid-19 and “open a robust and comprehensive conversation on how best to navigate a new path for this sector”.

The Managing Director further noted that LASAA had embraced technology in handling its business by adopting the Enterprise Management System adding that signages and permits can now be applied for online, just as several communication channels are now provided for clients.

Stating that LASAA will adopt strategies to monitor compliance from its office, the CEO. Disclosed that automation will drive the process. He further urged stakeholders to reciprocate the government’s gesture when it granted three months waiver on permit fees in Year 2020 by also adhering to the laws of the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.