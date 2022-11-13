By Henry Akubuiro

Lagos State contingents have won the overall prize for the 35th edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (Nafest), with Rivers and Bayelsa states jointly winning the second position, as Ekiti State came third.

At the closing ceremony at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos, the Lagos State Governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, said he was sure the lofty memories of this year’s festival and the city of Lagos would remain evergreen for all the participants.

“We all have demonstrated what it means to co-exist peacefully in our various interactions through the different games and other cultural activities that took place over the past few days at the National Institute of Sports building at the National Stadium, Surulere,” he said.

He noted the festival wasn’t winners-take all but its unifying significance, stressing “what is of uttermost importance is that these games and cultural competitions have united all the participants as one which to me, is the spirit of this national festival.”

Apart from the platform for cultural exchange which the festival provides, the state governor said “a lot of businesses, hospitality outlets, transportation, among others, felt the impact of the huge contingents that gathered here in Lagos for this Eko Nafest 2022. “

He was delighted with “the very gratifying and interesting moments of this event” when the children participants paid a visit to his wife, our Mama Nafest, where he met Precious Olabanjo, the SSS 2 student with Model Secondary School, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said her touching story of how she got selected for the essay writing competition alongside her colleague showered that the Nafest platform, apart from integrating different culture, “is also a nurturing ground for the younger generation.”

He commended the concept of carrying these school children along in this cultural event, stressing, “This is the best way we can sustain, protect and preserve our culture for posterity.”

The National Council for Arts and Culture, he said, should engage more children in the festival, introduce them to our cultural heritage and sustain the children corner of this competition so that more talents could be discovered and groomed.

He added, “It is my belief that if we take deliberate steps to put these youths on the right path through positive orientation and meaningful engagements, the rate of youth related crime and violence will gradually reduce and the whole society will be better for it.

“One of the lessons from this year’s NAFEST is that if we pay cursory attention to harnessing the differences in our culture, it can assist in building consensus and bond of friendship towards genuine reconciliation that will promote the much needed unity, reduce tension and tribal conflicts in the country.

“While it is almost impossible not to have our differences, considering the multiplicity of our culture and languages as Nigerians, we must always follow the path of dialogue and other non-violent approach in resolving potential issues capable of igniting violence.”

He called on participants at Eko Nafest to continue to imbibe the good virtues learnt through the platform of this year’s festival and also share these good lessons with their kinsmen in their respective states.

Photo: Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, NCAC D-G (l), Lagos State Commissioner for Arts, Tourism and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf (m), and Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Lagos, unveiling the 37 Wonders of Nigeria at the closing ceremony of Eko Nafest on Sunday at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.