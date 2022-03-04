This year’s edition of The Lagos Women Dance is set to hold on March 12, 2022 at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Organised by Jela Projects Ltd. in conjunction with Seed Rehabilitation Foundation, the carnival-like event, which is in its 3rd year, brings together women from all walks of life to relieve stress through music, health and fitness dance. It also provides networking opportunity for participating women annually in commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebration.

According to the convener, Angela Tony Iji, the initiative is in recognition of the fact that stress is a universal and common challenge to modern women. “Research has shown that dance, especially health and fitness dance boosts one’s ability to live healthy life as they age. It is in this regard that this event is put together as a yearly programme to provide a platform for women in Lagos to come together to stress out as well as promoting healthy living through dance, fitness and entertainment.” she stated.

Major highlights of the fiesta include dance competition, fitness dance, dance drama, Zumba dance, dancerapy, stress management talk, cultural dance, Indian dance, dance fashpa, freebies, raffle draw etc.