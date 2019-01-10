The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader in Lagos State, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, has declared that women in Lagos are fully ready to vote for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu.

Okoya-Thomas who spoke in Lagos stated that she would not relent in her efforts at mobilising the women in the state to support President Muhammadu Buhari and Mr. Sanwoolu. She added that women were aware that the APC had a better agenda for the women and the state in general in the coming years, pointing out that the party was noted for fulfilling its promises.

According to the three-time member of the House of Representatives, all hands were on deck in Lagos to ensure victory for the APC in the elections.

She disclosed that she would not rest on her oars to ensure that Mr. Sanwoolu was given the needed support by the women, whom she said constituted about 70 per cent of the voters in the state.

READ ALSO: Arts, monuments and our future: Chasers of the lost arts (1)

“We the women in Lagos are fully prepared for the 2019 general elections. Our women are fully ready and I can tell you that no stone would be left unturned to ensure victory for APC both at the federal and state levels.

“We don’t believe in violence, but we are always there to support the party. This would not be different, and I am happy that I was given this opportunity to be the APC Women Leader in Lagos State at this material time.

“I have spoken with Mr. Sanwoolu at our several meetings and he assured me that he would run an all-inclusive (government), which would give more chances to the women once he wins the election.

“There is no doubt that women have more challenges in our society, but I will use my office as the women leader to ameliorate these, which is why we have perfected strategies to ensure that women come out en masse to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu of the APC during the governorship election on March 2, 2019.

“We are all witnesses to the achievements of Governor Ambode. I want to assure that Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu will continue with the master plan and even do it better,” she said.

Meanwhile, Okoya-Thomas has demanded a written apology and retraction from Thisday newspaper, an alleged false publication against her in its publication of Sunday, January 6, 2019.

Her demand was contained in a letter dated Monday, January 7, 2019, written by GMO Legal, Solicitors, Advocates and Notaries.

The letter was signed by Mr. George M. Oguntade (SAN) while both the editor of Thisday newspaper and the writer of the story were copied.

According to the lawyers, the said offensive publication appeared on page 62 of Thisday on Sunday, January 6, 2019, captioned “About Jumoke Okoya-Thomas and Her Wild Lifestyle.”