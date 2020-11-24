Bunmi Ogunyale

The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at the weekend completed a 10 kilometre virtual run at the Lagos Government House, Marina to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as specified by the organizers, the Lagos Women Run 2020.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, who last year emerged as the first wife of any serving governor in the history of Nigerian sports to complete a 10 kilometre Road Race in the 2019 Lagos Women Run, running from the start point at the Tafawa Balewa Square to the finish line at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, did it again this around virtually running the full course of 10km inside the government house.

The First Lady was enthusiastic to complete the 10km route measured by officials of the Lagos Women Run after the First Lady indicated her interest to compete in the Fun Race.

She promised to run again next year which would be her third hopefully in an open race after the relaxation of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.