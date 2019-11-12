Bunmi Ogunyale

Determined to eradicate cancer scourge, the organisers of the just ended 2019 Lagos Women Run has launched campaign against the decease in the state.

The general coordinator of the marathon in a chat with newsmen at the weekend, Tayo Popoola stated that women’s well-being is dear to Lagos Women Run hence provision was made for memogram to conduct tests on partipants.

Her words; “Apart from the socialising and networking at the Lagos Women Run, we are also taking seriously the health challenges of our women. That is why we offered to conduct cancer test on some of the participants.

“Tests were conducted free of charge and we hope it would help safe lifes as early detection gives hope of survival to patients.

“We would be carrying out the test at all times aand believe it will be brought to the nearest minimum and our women can life healthy.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at the weekend set the record in Nigeria as the first governor’s wife ever in the history of Nigerian sports, to finish an athletic Road Race at the 2019 Lagos Women Run.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu who is medical doctor said, she felt great about the exercise, “as a First Lady, I completed a 10 kilometres Road Race. I salute all the women, young and old that participated in the Lagos Women Run.”