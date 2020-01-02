Perpetua Egesimba

The Young Christian Workers Movement of Nigeria (YCW), Lagos State Chapter has kicked against the Hate Speech Bill sponsored by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Abdullahi, stating that it was targeted at the youths and would be resisted by Nigerians.

Speaking during the annual general meeting and inauguration of the new Archdiocesan executives at St. Kizito’s Catholic Church, Alaba Oro in Lagos, YCW National Chaplain, Very Reverend Monsignor Livinus Ukah, said, such event makes it possible for people to see the values of the young people, their aspirations, what they think about politics and the future, adding that the future of Nigeria is very daisy.

He urged people in authority to always be transparent in their dealings as that will give them credibility: “Our leaders should learn transparency and accountability. Once there is transparency and you give account of your stewardship, you will feel happy that you have performed well and you gain credibility.

“Nigerians should also learn from the YCW with a new zeal that will help to change the political equation. I am sure that the YCW will reach there to sanitise our political system that has been lying dormant with no political oxygen.”

Ukah admonished the newly-elected executives to carry members along and be a shining example to the society.

The acting National President of YCW, Paul Mary Williams, stated that the last three years of his tenure had not been easy. He said most of the dioceses and states they visited they had challenging questions concerning the minimum wage for workers:

“I want to assure you all that we will not leave any stone unturned or not hearing our voice on the welfare of workers and the minimum wage. This is time of reality not the time of debating too much at the National Assembly, that you are giving us N30,000 and at the end of the day you are taking back the seven point five percentage of tax back to make up of what you are trying to give us. The YCW will be here to tell the government what is realistic.

“We are also using this medium to speak out on the Hate Speech Bill. The National Assembly and the president should listen because it will affect the young people most and we are not in support of signing the bill. We need prayer and action not hate speech bill.”

The newly-elected first female President of YCW, Lagos Archdiocese, Ijeoma Ayaborsi, said: “YCW is out to make its voice heard and to make sure that the world knows that there is a movement not only in the church but in the world generally so that the voices of the helpless will be heard and help given.

“When we talk about making a change in the world at large, it has to do with the youths, our voice needs to be heard to get the change the world need. We have not come as a movement in the church but to bring change in the world, which is about taking care of the welfare of the people.

“With my team, be expecting team work, a leadership that has to do with love and teamwork. A leadership that understands that the church actually builds leaders, you know if we come out to say that the church actually raised the political leaders that we have today, the story would have be different, but because we are not there that is why the story is what it is today.”