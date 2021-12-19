The Lagos4Lagos Movement, a splinter group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki’s bravery, tenacity, wits and contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, the Lead Visioner of movement that recently announced defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the commendation in a statement by the group’s Press Secretary, Mr Kazeem Bakare, on Sunday in Lagos.

Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’, spoke on the occasion of the 59th birthday celebration of the former two-term Kwara governor, Saraki, on Sunday.

According to him, Saraki has been able to carve a niche for himself in the annals of medicine and politics in Nigeria.

“The Lagos4Lagos helmsman appreciates the contributions of the former senate President during the 8th Senate to the country’s democracy and considers him a very rare inspiration and a study in bravery, tenacity, wits and sagacity.

“We heap praises on the celebrant for his invaluable achievements and contributions to the People’s Democratic Party.

“We urge him not to relent on his oars in promoting harmony and unity among members of the party,” Adediran said

He said that Saraki’s sterling role as the Chairman of the PDP’s reconciliation committee had continued to attract commendation from party faithful.

Adediran wished Saraki many prosperous years in sound health to enable him offer leadership to the party and the country at large. (NAN)