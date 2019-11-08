Nigerians have been called upon to endure the pain of the present economic policies so as to enjoy the gains that come after perseverance.

Mrs. Tare Taylaur, producer, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service’s radio drama, made the call recently in Lagos during the premiere of the play tagged: ‘LAGOSA’.

According to her, every measure taken in any political dispensation is geared towards a better tomorrow of the nation, as no political party would deliberately bring down its country.

Speaking during the event held at Bethseda School of the Blind in Lagos, Taylaur, who is equally the CEO of The Content Factory Ltd., informed the audience, most especially, the students that there is ability in disability.

“Project LAGOSA is a message aimed at spurring Nigerians into action, to envisage a far better country in the next few years. It is to create in all a political mindset that goes for service for the nation and not the ‘I am going for my own share of the national cake’ syndrome. Wealth and achievements do not respond to the sighted only, it’s for everyone.”

LAGOSA is a radio drama set in the futuristic Atlantic City currently being built in Lagos, with her political structures already put in place in the drama.