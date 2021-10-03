By Christopher Oji

The Awori descendants and Olowogbowo indigenes of Lagos have applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the choice of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello as the 9th Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

They described the selection process as very thorough, transparent and honest as instructed by the Governor.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday at the hall of Oke-Arin Community Development Association (CDA), Lagos Island, the bodies said they were indeed elated that the truth prevailed after a painstaking exercise that lasted eight-month and commended the governor for yielding to the wish of the people.

” We indeed grateful to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu particularly for adhering to the core values of academic excellence accountability, humility, integrity, transparency and patience in appointing the Vice Chancellor.

This has further deepen our belief in the uprightness of the Governor and his ability to be firm and uncompromised”, they stressed.

In a speech delivered on their behalf by the Akogun of Oto-Awori kingdom, Mr Kehinde Dawodu- Avoseh, flanked by the Mr. Isiaka Onigbanjo, Adeshina Oluwatosin, President of Olowogbowo Fanti Carnival,Captain Habib Lawal and others, the Lagos indigenes hinted that they were among stakeholders that resisted the attempts by some members of the disbanded selection committee to favour a certain candidate ahead of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

” We resisted their moves because LASU, as our heritage must remain on the path of progress and we know it takes competent leadership, which our daughter is bringing to the table to keep the university on that track of continued progress.

“We the Lagosians and Awori Descendants are particularly excited because the University, which is situated on our land is now managed by our own daughter, who had meritoriously been appointed as Vice Chancellor exudes the values of our descent which is rooted in hard work, diligence, integrity and transparency and it is these values that have paved the way for her to the top”, they stated.

Having been appointed the 9th substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution, they asserted that Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello will in no long distant transform LASU to a greater height that would rank the university as the best in West Africa region.

They assured the institution of their unflinching support and promised to do all that is required to uplift its rapid development in all ramification, just as it called on the State Government to avail the university the best support and assistance to enable the new Vice Chancellor discharge her duties.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman of Olowogbowo Joint Community Development Association Bashir Malik described the appointment as a great opportunity to the Olowogbowo descendants and Lagosians in general.

He expressed the hope that the appointment would boost the academic growth of indigenes of Olowogbowo, saying they would now be giving preference on admission.