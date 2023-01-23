By Lukman Olabiyi
Lagosians, dignitaries, royal fathers were currently awaiting the arrival of the President Muhammadu Buhari for official commissioning of the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota.
Many of the dignitaries including royal fathers; like the monarch of host community for the project, Randu of Imota, Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare-Agoro, Oni Iru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, white cap chiefs, former deputy governor, Abiodun Ogunlende, past and present commissioners in Lagos State among others were have been on seats since 1: pm.
The multi-billion naira rice mill situated in a sub-urban community in Imota, Ikorodu area of the state, was described by the the state governor Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the largest rice mill in Nigeria.
The project which commenced in 2016, is occupying 13 hectares of land, the project is expected to produce 32 metric tons of grains per hour and a gross capacity to produce 2.8 million 50kg bags of rice annually. It is also equipped with 16 silos of 2,500 metric tons which have a combined capacity of 40,000 metric tons.
The mill is also expected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 254,000 indirect jobs.
Oni Iru of Iruland, Oba Lawal who was a former Commissioner for Agriculture in the state, also contributed to the success of the project while speaking journalists , said he is one of the happiest people on the ground to witness the inauguration of the project.
The monarch commended President Muhammadu Buhari led administration of the Federal Government for deeming fit to ban rice importation which served as motivation for completion of the project.
He said there were many advantages to be benefit from the inauguration of the project, ranging from employment opportunities for the citizens, revenue generation, economy development among others.
Oba Lawal also commended the monarch of the host community for the project , noted that the project would not have come to reality without his support and encouragement for the state government to utilize the land provided by the town .
Oba of Imota also expressed his feeling , said his the happiest man on the earth for the project to have come to reality during his reign.
He said many benefits of the project if fully commenced operation cannot be quantified.
