By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagosians, dignitaries, royal fathers were currently awaiting the arrival of the President Muhammadu Buhari for official commissioning of the Lagos Rice Mill, Imota.

Many of the dignitaries including royal fathers; like the monarch of host community for the project, Randu of Imota, Oba Mudashiru Ajibade Bakare-Agoro, Oni Iru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, white cap chiefs, former deputy governor, Abiodun Ogunlende, past and present commissioners in Lagos State among others were have been on seats since 1: pm.

The multi-billion naira rice mill situated in a sub-urban community in Imota, Ikorodu area of the state, was described by the the state governor Mr.Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as the largest rice mill in Nigeria.

The project which commenced in 2016, is occupying 13 hectares of land, the project is expected to produce 32 metric tons of grains per hour and a gross capacity to produce 2.8 million 50kg bags of rice annually. It is also equipped with 16 silos of 2,500 metric tons which have a combined capacity of 40,000 metric tons.

The mill is also expected to create 1,500 direct jobs and 254,000 indirect jobs.