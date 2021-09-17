Residents of Lagos State have backed the recently introduced Lagos State Value Added Tax VAT Bill and the Bill for the Prohibition of Open Grazing in the state.

They believe the domestication of the collection of VAT by Lagos State would improve the capacity of government to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Lagos State, according to a new poll, conducted by FREDDAN, a Public Relations and ICT consultancy firm based in Lagos.

A statement by the Executive Director FREDDAN Continental Services, Olufemi Lawson, said eight in 10 residents of the state were supervised by the organisation’s team made up of experienced development experts, media enterprenuers and data analysts. The poll was conducted on Sunday through Wednesday, a period where over 5,000 residents were contacted through the short message services on major telecom networks across the state.

The poll asked respondents if they were in support or not of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu proposed bill on VAT and anti-open grazing bill. From a total of 24,564 respondents out of the over 50,000 who received the SMS poll, 21,125 voted ‘Yes’ in support of the governor’s decision while 3,439 voted ‘No’ against the VAT and Anti-open Grazing Bills, amounting to about 86 percent to 14 percent respectively.

Analysis of the poll results showed there is a popular acceptance of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s decision of the bills and this cuts across almost every section of Lagosians.

