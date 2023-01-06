By Lukman Olabiyi

Accord Party (AP), governorship candidate in Lagos State,Pastor Peter Obayuwana has decided state of security in the state, saying Lagosians deserves more than what Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is offering.

Obayuwana in statement titled: ‘2023 is not business as usual’, held that the leadership of the state unders governor Sanwo-Olu had tried its best but the governor’s best was not what Lagosians deserves.

“I believe that the leadership of Lagos had tried its best. It is for us the good people of Lagos to decide whether “this best” deserves another 4-year mandate in a state where there is rising insecurity, corruption and many other problems challenging the growth of the economy. “2023 is not a year for mere wishes. It is a year for decisive action. It is a turning point and what you does not matter as much as how you do it. It is not a year for populist views, but one for introspection. As a candidate what have you done? What will you do? As a citizen, for whom will you vote? It is a year for you to ask yourself tough questions devoid of sentiments.

“For this reason, I would like to advise Nigerians particularly Lagosians not to make this year 2023 about resolutions, but about the basic necessities of their lives. “We all need water, electricity, food, shelter, good transportation system, security and a government that cares about the needs of the people”, he said.

The Accord Party guber candidate promised Lagosian that if he is elected at the forthcoming poll, he will provide a leadership that will address Lagosians needs, transform the economy of the state and restore the excellence that Lagos State is known for.

On his agenda to reposition the state’s economy, Obayuwana said:”

an economic downturn requires strategy and sincerity of purpose, openness and a leadership that gives hope to its people”.