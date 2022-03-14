By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The suspension of activities of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in parks and garages by the Lagos State Government has been described as a mere political statement by Lagosians due to the failure of the government to stop the activities of the transport union.

The state government had on last week Thursday ordered the suspension of the crisis-ridden transport union from operating at motor parks and garages in the state but four days after the state government declaration nothing has changed.

The state government announcement came after the national leadership of the union on last week Thursday suspended the chairman of the Lagos State chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo

Before his suspension as the state chairman of the union, Akinsanya had accused the NURTW national leadership of causing the protracted crisis in the state chapter following the queries issued him over alleged insubordination and others offences that contravene the constitution of the union.

The state government, in suspending the union activities within the state in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, held that: ‘After considering the provisions of the law, the government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

‘The government will set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.’

However, contrary to the state government’s promise to immediately take control of the parks and garages and set up a committee for its management, nothing of such was done, and the parks and garages are still in firm control of the transport union.

The union members were still seen collecting their levies from transporters without hindrance.

Many Lagosians who spoke to Daily Sun on the development, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration was only playing to the gallery when he made the declaration.

Samson Elumonu, a trader in oshodi said the state government’s declaration and the reaction of the transport union members had shown who is in charge of the state.

Jamiu Adetubo, an insurance practitioner who worked in Victoria Island said it was very disappointing that the government would give the order and the ordinary transport union will be flouting it.

He said what is currently playing out has proved that NURTW members were bigger than the state government.