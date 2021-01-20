By Christopher Oji

Scores of youths yesterday protested the directives of the Federal Government on current mandatory National Identification Number (NIN) registration going on in the country.

The youths who said they were not against the registration of NIN but opposed the registration at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protester with placards with insignia such as ‘NIN registration is a way of spreading COVID-19’ ‘Stop registration of NIN or you wipe us out’ ‘release our brothers and sisters langushiing in jail over EndSARS protest’ FG should stop speaking with two sides of the mouth’ ,said they were tired on the on going NIN registration and the threat by service providers to disconnect people’s lines.

The Convener, Barrister Ayo Ademuluyi, accused the FG of speaking with both sides of the mouth ; campainging against the spread of COVID-19 and supporting thousands coming out for the NIN registration .

According to him, “the NIN mobile app is redundant and obsolete; not working, so how are they threatening to disconnect people’s lines when their machines are not working. This is nothing but encouraging the spread of COVID-19 by the same government that preaches social distancing and total observance of other COVID-19 protocols.

“With the deaths recorded in this second wave of COVID-19, it is enough for the FG to have a rethink on the deadline on NIN registration. In a clear terms , we are opposed to the deadline of NIN registration. We say unequivocally that the government should stop further registration till the COVID-19 pandemic is no more. The continuation of the registration is encouraging the spread of COVID-19 and any death recorded will be placed on the feet of the FG. If you visit registration centres,you must weep for the country as thousands troop out for the registration without obeying COVID-19 protocols.

The placard carrying protesters who took over the Yaba area of the State also demanded for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested during October 1, 2020, EndSARS protest .

Ademuluyi said, ” today January 20, 2021 marked the 90th day after the Lekki massacre and we shall never forget that soldier’s of the Nigerian Army paid by taxes of Nigerian citizens went to Lekki Toll Gate and murdered innocent citizens.At the same time they didn’t stop at the Lekki Toll Gate alone, they also went to the streets of Lagos and Nigeria and cut the lives of people in their prime .

“We are putting the blood of the innocent protesters at the feet of the Federal government of Nigeria .There are still some innocent protesters languishing in the cell of SARS headquarters at Ikeja which means that SARS or SWAT has not really ended. They are still arresting Innocent peaceful protesters . We are using this medium to put the government to notice that our struggle will continue.