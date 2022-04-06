By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said his administration would be creative in its financing model to provide the required funds to deliver dividends of democracy its people.

He stated this while receiving the management team of FMDQ Group Plc and FSD Africa, who paid him a courtesy visit at Lagos House, Marina. The FMDQ Group Plc was led by its CEO, Bola Koko, while FSD Africa was led by its CEO, Mark Napier.

Speaking at the event, which was also attended by the British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Liewelyn-Jones and Head, Economic Development, FCDO of the British High Commission, Sanwo-Olu said he would continue to push until he gets the desired results for Lagos and its residents.

“We need to look for other sources of financing. We need to be very creative in our financing model. The population is huge and there is pressure on us to meet up with some of our very big and expanded economy. We are truly pushing ourselves in various areas. I am personally excited when I know and see that our team and your team are driving toward a convergence that can better the lots of our citizens. We will continue to push until we get the desired result,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu who expressed his satisfaction with the progress of the Lagos State Green Bond Issuance Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the State Government signed with FMDQ Group and Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, urged all partners to leverage the partnership for full benefits on investments, adding that the relationship should be continuous and not a one-off.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu , yesterday, said the state government would work with consulting engineering and architectural firms to prevent the collapse of buildings in the state.