Moshood Adebayo and Chinelo Obogo

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that the state will surmount all hard times confronting her.

He said the challenges were surmountable with the cooperation and support of the people.

The governor, who in his inaugural speech, yesterday, promised to select the best and most qualified people to form his cabinet, also vowed to hit the ground running.

He promised to pay close attention to critics and run an all-inclusive and transparent government.

“We must, therefore, be prudent, yet not afraid to act, to ensure this large population enjoys the economic prosperity and social security that our developmental agenda has to offer.

“We have, without doubt, been placed here at a momentous time. Let us make the most of what God has given us. We cannot afford to do less than that. Every Lagosian has a role in this government and we will, on our part, certainly walk the talk in all that we would do as your elected officials,” he said.

The governor, who vowed to serve the public with his utmost ability and commitment, canvassed people’s support to make Lagos greater.

Sanwo-Olu, sworn in, along with his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, by the Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke, after they had both taken oaths of office, said he has formulated a concise framework that encapsulates his vision for the state which covers traffic management and transportation, health and environment, education and technology, making Lagos a 21st century economy, entertainment and tourism, security and governance.

He said: “This inauguration symbolises such an awakening. But we can choose how we walk into history. Shall we do so as masters of our fate, or as slaves to things that seek to suppress us? When the history of our moment is written, let it not be told in tears of defeat, rather let it resound with the anthem of collective victory.

“We owe a large debt of gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and to Babatunde Fashola.

“Asiwaju led the team that created the blueprint for development; both administrations faithfully executed that economic blueprint and established the structures and institutions of progressive governance in the process.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode efforts and actions shall be duly remembered. As your governor, I know who I am, because I know where I am from. More importantly, I know where I am headed.

“Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today shall not change and try to become something I am not. My prayer is only that I grow and improve as your governor to implement good policies and bring the prosperity you deserve.

“As I said in my acceptance speech, I am too focused on moving Lagos forward to give a second thought to where a person may have come from. As long as you are animated by the spirit of achievement, cooperation and tolerance, then you are Lagosian.

“This is how I see our home and this is how I shall run my government. I shall select the best and most qualified people to hold positions in our government. My door shall remain open to all. I shall seek the advice of the learned, the wise and the ordinary Lagosian, for in the common man resides much wisdom and fairness of thought.

“We have formulated a concise framework that encapsulates our collective vision for the state and ensures our undertaking remains focused and our communication remains clear as we endeavour to build a Greater Lagos we can all be proud to call home.

“The framework, as our six Pillars of Development Agenda, is captured by the acronym, “T.H.E.M.E.S, which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism; Security and Governance. Here, we must act with urgency to execute a transport master plan that will fully integrate road, rail and water transportation into a multi-modal transport system that makes commuting easy for Lagosians.”