Oando, Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider has signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the Lagos State Government agency tasked with planning, implementing, regulating and franchising sustainable integrated public transport in Lagos.

The MoU establishes a partnership between Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy business of Oando, and Lagos State in the journey to becoming a sustainable city via the rollout of electric mass transit buses, supporting charging infrastructure and service centers (EV Infrastructure Ecosystem).

With over 25 million residents, Lagos is the most populous city in Africa and among the top ten of the world’s fastest-growing megacities. Over the last decade, the number of vehicles on Lagos roads have quadrupled, yet studies suggest that Lagos could become the world’s most populated city by 2100 with as many as 100 million residents; and as the city grows, so will the number of vehicles. This upward trajectory in vehicle numbers poses a significant challenge as transportation has been identified as the key contributing sector at 23percent to 30per cent in annual CO2 emissions.

