Lend a Hand For Africa (LAHAfrica), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that addresses inequality in education, through educational programmes for low income children in Africa, is celebrating seven years of its scholarship scheme project in Nigeria as its immediate community.

The organisation, which is dedicated to giving children and young adults access to basic and quality education, and to bringing a complete reform in their lives as well as on the community at large, has reached over 5,000 students both directly and indirectly.

With seven years of continuous commitment, LAHAfrica has grown to become one of the few NGOs whose sole dedication and purpose is ensuring every child in the slums is properly educated, given basic care and equal opportunity in life.

Founder/Executive Director, LAHAfrica, Abimbola Ajala, said: “We started the scholarship scheme project in 2015, but we have been operating as a not-for-profit organisation close to 10 years (formerly known as Bimbo and Friends).

“We have provided a flexible and amazing environment for children and young adults under our care to have access to education through payment of tuition fees, provision of daily meals, provision of school essentials and a platform to engage and interact with them outside of school which helps with interpersonal skills and trust between our team members and the beneficiaries.

“LAHAfrica is uniquely designed to be a beacon of hope for children in the slums or with various impairment to dare to be different. We understand the menace of illiteracy in the system and how the ripple effect of being uneducated which has led to prostitution, teenage pregnancy and cultism; and we are committed to contribute our quota to reduce this to the barest minimum.”

The organisation currently has over 20 children on the scholarship scheme whose lives have improved tremendously. The impact and success can be seen on how different, unique, intelligent our beneficiaries have turned out to be. With the help of dedicated team and God, the beneficiaries have been given a reason to dream right and not be defined by the environment.

The founder said the long-term plan is to have more than 100 children on the scholarship scheme, build a standard LAHAfrica service centre for skills acquisition and training.