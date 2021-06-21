From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The minister for information and culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed has commended the Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar for supporting traditional institution to resolve internal conflicts amongst the people of the state.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this yesterday during a courtesy visit to Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar as part of a visit to inspect the tallest national flag hoisted within the multi billion Naira Mallam Alu Agro-allied farm company project at Birnin kudu local government of the state.

The minister explained that the resolve to allow traditional institutions to address conflicts has further helped in mitigating the escalation of on warranted crises that has earned the state as one of the most peaceful in the country.

“I have to commend you the governor for supporting me traditional institution in resolving internal crises while avoiding the usually expensive litigations in our courts or police stations”, said the minister.

Earlier the Minister who had visited the Dutse Emir Alhaji Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi at his place was told how the state government has been supporting the traditional institution to manage internal conflicts.

According to the Emir, ” we have a whole public conflict resolution mechanism within the Emirate council that resolves up to 3,000 crises in just one month”, he declared.

He commended the Chairman of the Mallam Alu Farms, Alhaji Farouk Adamu Aliyu for investing heavily in the agricultural sector.

On his part the chairman of the Mallam Alu Agro-allied farms company, Alhaji Farouk Adamu Aliyu said he was propelled by the persuasive powers of the state governor to start-up the Agro-allied farm.

Alhaji Farouk Adamu said the farm land lies on about 70 hectres of land that comprises of a fertilizer blending plant that produces up to 40 tonnes per hour of a blended fertilizer which he said is the first of it’s kind in the Northern part of the country.

He said the farm also houses a dairy with 400 heads of cows, a green house that produces 15:to 20 tonnes of tomato per week.

He said in furtherance of the call by the president of the country to unite Nigerians, “we have erected the tallest flag in Nigeria and the second most tallest in Africa as a symbol of unity of the people across the country”, he declared.