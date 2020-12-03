By Emeka Anokwuru

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has commended the efforts of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), in creating the needed rapport between the Tourism industry and key institutions in the value chain of tourism activities in the country.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed who made the commendation in a correspondence with the Institute in Abuja said the Annual Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo initiated by the Institute has provided the desired platform for a healthy conversation in exploring the synergy and inter-face between tourism and transportation in particular and other lined sectors in general for the overall growth and development of the industry as well as to enhance the state of the national economy.

The Minister called on all relevant MDAs with direct and indirect link to the tourism and transportation industries to seize the opportunity provided by the Summit and Expo to build a strong and vibrant national economy via the strength and bonds that the interface of all key players avail to themselves by supporting and participating fully in the 2020 edition of the Summit and Expo.

Already, arrangements have been concluded towards a successful and hitch free hosting of the 2020 edition of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo scheduled to hold from Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th December, 2020 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja with participants expected from both public and Organized Private Sector within and outside Nigeria.

Highlighting further, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo who is the National President of ITPN and Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo said this year’s edition with the theme: Repositioning Tourism and Transportation Connectivity and Mobility to Revitalize the Economy is coming on the hills of the dwindling fortunes of global economy due to the Covid-19 pandemic with Tourism and Transportation industries been the hardest hit.

Chief Odusanwo stressed the need for continued dialogue and synergy amongst and between critical key players and stakeholders within the Tourism Transportation value chain as a means to enhance the economic viability of the two sectors for the benefit of the country.

The 2020 edition of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo which is the third in the series since it commencement in 2018 is expected to attract international participation from Africa and other global key players in the two industries.