From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has denied contracting the COVID-19 virus.

The Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja titled ‘Minister of Information and Culture Does Not Have COVID-19,’ said the minister was neither in isolation nor receiving treatment anywhere as reported.

“The attention of the office of the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has been drawn to a report making the rounds that he has contracted the COVID-19 virus and that he is now in isolation, where he is receiving treatment.

“For the record, the Minister does not have COVID-19, hence he is neither in isolation nor receiving treatment anywhere.

“That report, which was first published by an online newspaper and then latched on to by some mainstream lapdog media, once again highlights the uphill task we face in our campaign to stamp out fake news and misinformation,” the statement read.

Mohammed also said a journalism mantra says ‘when in doubt, leave it out’ and that embedded in the code of ethics for journalists are the basic principles of truthfulness and accuracy, among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He added that the report in question did not meet those standards in the practice of journalism.

“The Minister was at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, an extraordinary FEC meeting on Thursday and also witnessed the swearing-in of the Minister of State for Works and Housing on Friday. All these events took place at the Villa, where the correspondents of many media organizations are deployed. In fact, the Minister coordinated the post-FEC press briefing on Wednesday and Thursday. Could he have done this from the imaginary isolation centre where he was consigned by a mischievous reporter?

“As a member of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19, the Minister has the added responsibility of leading by example, hence would not have hesitated to publicly announce his Covid-19 status if indeed he has contracted the virus. After all, he is not only fully vaccinated, he has also taken the booster shot, a situation that offers him different layers of protection even if he contracts the virus. For those who contract the virus, they deserve our empathy and prayers, not stigmatization.

“The media does itself a great disservice by making ‘exclusive news’ out of beer parlour gist. Sooner or later, the truth will come out and a fake-news-peddling- organization will have its credibility dented for good.

“In the best tradition of journalism, we expect the online newspaper behind this fake news not only to retract the publication but also to apologize to the Minister for causing him such embarrassment, especially in a season of joy,” the statement also read.