By Romanus Okoye

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Joe Nwokedi, has filed a suit against the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, the Federal Government and the police over their roles in the #EndSARS protest, demanding restraining order and N50 billion as damages.

Other respondents in the suit include the Attorney General of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Armed Forces, Chief of Army Staff, Lagos State Government, Attorney General of Lagos State, Imo State Government, Attorney General of Imo State.