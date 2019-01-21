Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed says that the Federal Government has uncovered plots by the opposition to unleash large scale violence on some states ahead of next month’s presidential/National Assembly elections.

The minister said prominent government officials, including governors in the South West, have also been targeted for attacks. The agenda, he said, is to scuttle the general elections and cause the setting up of an interim government.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Mohammed stated that Boko Haram members, armed bandits and mercenaries from Niger Republic have been recruited to execute the attacks and violence.

According to him, key states being targeted for the violence are Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara, even as he alleged that Benue-based Terwase AKWAZA, popularly known as Gana-led group, has been engaged to strike soft targets in Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states.