The future of Nigeria will be the focus of Freedom Online 4th annual lecture coming up on Tuesday where eminent Nigerians will meet to discuss the appropriate course of action.

This is in line with the theme: “Ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations.”

Managing Director and Editor-In-Chief of Freedom Online, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing online newspapers, Gabriel Akinadewo, in a statement said prominent personalities expected to grace the occasion include the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, his counterparts in Ogun and Anambra states, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Peter Obi, respectively.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event holding at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja.