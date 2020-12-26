From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed shock at the death of veteran film producer Chico Ejiro.

Mohammed said Ejiro’s death was a huge blow to Nollywood and Nigeria’s creative industry in general.

The minister, in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, expressed his condolence to the family and friends of Ejiro, and the creative industry.

Describing the late ChicoEjiro as a prolific movie director and a shining star of Nollywood, Mohammed stated that Nollywood had through its movies stamped Nigeria’s creative presence all over the world.

He called on the Ejiro family, including friends of the late filmmaker, to take solace in the fact that his legacy will live on through the excellent works of the actors and actresses he helped nurture over the years, and in the progressive success of Nollywood.

”Thanks to the pace-setting work of Mr Ejiro and his contemporaries. Nollywood is today one of the biggest movie industries in the world, which is providing employment for many Nigerians and creating wealth for the nation.

”May God grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort his family and friends,’ Mohammed said.