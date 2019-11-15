Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the reported death of a former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, expressed deep shock and sadness over the development.

Mohammed, in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media),

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said the death of Akinyele was a monumental loss to his family, the people of Ondo State and Nigerians in general.

“The Minister described the late Chief Akinyele, to whom he was well acquainted in his lifetime, especially in the realms of public

relations, as an astute administrator and a highly-respected public relations practitioner.

“He said Chief Akinyele’s tenure as Minister of Information, and later as the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, was characterized by his uncommon passion for Nigeria, as well as his impressive erudition.

“Alhaji Mohammed said the family of the deceased, as well as his

friends and associates, should be comforted by his legacy of service to humanity,” Adeyemi wrote.

Mohammed further prayed for the repose of Chief Akinyele’s soul, even as he asked God to grant strength and comfort to his family.