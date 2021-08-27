From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed sadness over the death of Nollywood actor, Victor Olaotan.

Mohammed, in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, commiserated with the family, friends and fans of Olaotan.

Mohammed said the hardwork and commitment to excellence of the likes of Olaotan were the reasons Nollywood has taken the world by storm.

“A distinguished thespian and a gentleman, Mr. Olaotan brought joy to many homes through his talent, and was a source of inspiration to the younger generation of actors and actresses in the country,” Mohammed said.

The minister also commiserated with the entire Nollywood industry, even as he asked God to give succour to the family left behind by Olaotan and to grant repose to the soul of the departed.