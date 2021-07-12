From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed shock and sadness over the untimely death of musician Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

Mohammed, in a statement made available to Daily Sun by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, described Sound Sultan’s death as a great loss not just to his family and the creative industry, but to Nigeria as a whole.

Mohammed expressed condolences to the family of Sound Sultan, his friends and fans of the departed artiste.

‘Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, children and indeed, his entire family at this time. May God comfort and strengthen them. May He also grant repose to the soul of the departed,” Mohammed prayed,’ Mohammed said.

