From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has bemoaned the death of one of his predecessors, Prince Tony Momoh, saying his death has robbed Nigeria of a rare patriot and a respected elder statesman.

Momoh, a former Minister of Information and Culture during the military administration of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, died on Monday at the age of 81.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, Mohammed expressed his shock and sadness at the death of Momoh.

Mohammed stated that Momoh was a strong believer in Nigeria’s ability to surmount its challenges to become a highly respected member of the comity of nations, noting that this informed his “Letter To My Countrymen” series which later culminated in a book, “Reflections on Letters To My Countrymen”, which he published in 1993.

Mohammed further said Momoh, in his lifetime, worked tirelessly with many like him for the merger of parties that gave birth to the APC.

‘To ensure the success of the new party, Prince Momoh and his colleagues from the other merging parties ensured that the parties were not just dissolved, but also that their registration certificates were returned to INEC, which then cancelled them,’ Mohammed said.

The minister said, in his regular communications with Prince Momoh, he never for once wavered in his belief in a strong, peaceful and united Nigeria, and he worked hard to ensure the realization of this until his last breath.

Mohammed further said the Yerima of Auchi Kingdom will be remembered for his meritorious service to his fatherland, his love of humanity and his loyalty, and urged his family to take solace in his indelible legacy.

He prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of Momoh and also comfort and strengthen his family.