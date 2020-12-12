From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the death of the Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a great loss.

Mohammed stated that Nda-Isaiah’s death was a great loss, not just to his family and the media industry, but to Nigeria at large.

Mohammed, in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, expressed huge shock and immense sadness at the death of Nda-Isaiah.

‘True to the motto of his newspaper, “For God and Country”, Nda-Isaiah lived for his family, as well as for God and country. He had an unwavering belief in Nigeria and its ability to overcome its challenges and become a foremost member of the comity of nations. For him, it was not just a belief, it was a mantra.

‘He demonstrated his abiding faith in the country, not just in words, but in deed. Where many saw challenges, he saw opportunity. Where many peddled fear, he preached hope. When many chose to fire darts, he opted to soothe nerves. He was indeed a great Nigeria and a true friend and brother,’ Mohammed said.

Mohammed further said the can-do spirit of Nda-Isaiah saw him record success after success, either as a publisher, politician or an entrepreneur.

‘We, as a people, are poorer without this visionary of a man. We can only take solace in the great legacy he left behind,’ Mohammed added.

The Information and Culture Minister prayed that God will take Nda-Isaiah to his bosom and give strength and comfort to his family and friends in this dark moment.

Also, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has said Nda-Isaiah’s death is a monumental loss to the Nigerian media and the nation.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by Emmanuel Ogbeche and Ochiaka Ugwu, Chairman and Secretary of Council respectively, the council said it received the news of the death of Nda-Isaiah with rude shock.

The FCT NUJ Council further said the late Nda-Isaiah was not only a true friend of the council, who never missed an opportunity to engage the council, but also one personality whose doors were wide opened to the NUJ anytime for interactions and negotiation on labour issues.

‘The former publisher would be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media, national discourse, development and passion for the dissemination of information which he achieved through his medium (Leadership Group with its many titles).

‘The entire members of the NUJ FCT Council condole with the family of the visionary publisher, whose newspaper began a new approach to publication and gave the voiceless a voice to speak, especially in the North.

‘We also commiserate with the management and staff of Leadership Group and enjoin the entire members of NUJ FCT Council to identify with their colleagues in their moment of grief and, pray God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

‘He would also be remembered for his consistent conviction and a strong belief in the socialist ideology for an egalitarian society, where the masses enjoy equal opportunity and social justice as he demonstrated with his “Big Ideas.”

‘He was fearless and selfless. A great Nigerian patriot who was passionate about the liberation of the ordinary people from the doldrums of oppression to freedom and that was why he was rewarded with the title of “Kaakaki Nupe” by his people,’ the FCT NUJ Council said.